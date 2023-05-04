Nwam LLC Has $12.55 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.52. 785,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,114. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.61.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

