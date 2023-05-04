Nwam LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 123,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,973,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,575,600. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.