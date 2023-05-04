Nwam LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.52. The stock had a trading volume of 581,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

