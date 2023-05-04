Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after buying an additional 524,270 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after acquiring an additional 686,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 1,164,110 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

