Nwam LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 435,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

