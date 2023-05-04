Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.02. The company had a trading volume of 647,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $235.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

