Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. 1,092,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

