Oak Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of ATO traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.33. 418,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,060. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

