Oak Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

NSC traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,594. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $231.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

