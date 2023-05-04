Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average is $241.10. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.