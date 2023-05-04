Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $96.91. 272,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,198. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

