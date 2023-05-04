Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,187,000 after buying an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,267,000 after buying an additional 170,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 271,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

