Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $341.59 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.62 or 0.06536531 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00058677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06119079 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $25,817,846.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.