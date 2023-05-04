Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO Buys $100,204.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,690. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

