ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

