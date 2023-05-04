OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 2,570,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 78,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.