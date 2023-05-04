OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
OPK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 2,570,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.