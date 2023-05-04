OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Earnings Beat

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,691,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,935,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

