OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Earnings Beat

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,691,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,935,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68.
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
