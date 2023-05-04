Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,031 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.13. 1,140,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

