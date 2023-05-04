Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $7.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.47. The stock had a trading volume of 764,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.