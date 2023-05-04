Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,070. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

