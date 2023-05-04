Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.11. 417,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.