Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,334,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $592,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,008 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 299,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,021,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

