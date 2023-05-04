Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 25,619 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,619 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

