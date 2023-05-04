Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 45,336 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.00. 521,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

