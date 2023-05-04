Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 1.5 %

OPY stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

