Oppenheimer Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $243.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

