Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.74

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 5706241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,686,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,200 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,526,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health



Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Stories

