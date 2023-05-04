Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Decreased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,267,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $103,541,000 after purchasing an additional 186,096 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.