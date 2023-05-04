O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $928.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,239. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $941.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $857.04 and its 200 day moving average is $834.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

