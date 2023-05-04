Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Down 9.6%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.91. 1,311,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,989,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 9.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,279,567,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Read More
