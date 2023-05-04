Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.00

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 335769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.