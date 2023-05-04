Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.54

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.54 and last traded at C$23.26, with a volume of 501557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $655,100 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.