Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.51

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1057488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

