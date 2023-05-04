Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $255.07

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.07 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 249.50 ($3.12). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.12), with a volume of 393,667 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 558.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.09.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

