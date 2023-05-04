Paragon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

