Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,525. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

