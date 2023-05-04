Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,999 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,397,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,488,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

