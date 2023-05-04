Paragon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 4.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $115.60. 278,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

