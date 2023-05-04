Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 2.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:YMM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,447. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

