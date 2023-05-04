Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $95,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 14.4 %

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,657,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $18.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.