Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $434.46. 392,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,342. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.90. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.25, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.