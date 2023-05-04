Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 4,339 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.16. The stock had a trading volume of 404,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

