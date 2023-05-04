Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $18.91. Paramount Global shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 12,117,380 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

