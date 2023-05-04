Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 305,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 570% from the previous session’s volume of 45,571 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $30.98.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.12%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
