Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 305,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 570% from the previous session’s volume of 45,571 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $30.98.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.12%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

