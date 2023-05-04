Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,125,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,949 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.