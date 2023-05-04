Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.06.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE POU traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.27. 167,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,699. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$22.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$597.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 31.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.4094828 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$266,006.40. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

