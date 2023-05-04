Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.60-20.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.68.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $323.22 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average is $314.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

