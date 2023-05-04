Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.16

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 36701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$912.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.44.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 30.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3706294 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

