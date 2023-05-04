Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 560 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 9,437,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,567,436. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

