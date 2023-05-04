Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,627 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 5,594,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,258,918. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

